Cancer Support Community offers hope, support and education

Cancer Support Community (formerly known as The Wellness Community) is an international not-for-profit organization founded in 1982 by Dr. Harold Benjamin to provide free support, education and hope to individuals impacted by cancer. Today, CSC comprises nearly 50 licensed affiliates, 120 satellite locations and a growing number of healthcare partnerships. After 30 years of pioneering research and continuous service, Cancer Support Community is widely recognized as the “Gold Standard” among providers of cancer support services.

Cancer Support Community Pasadena (CSCP) is one of four southern California affiliates and has been helping people affected by cancer since 1990. CSCP is located at 76 E. Del Mar Blvd., Suite 215, on the second floor of the Pasadena Humane Society’s building, in Pasadena. CSCP’s service area includes the San Gabriel Valley and eastern San Fernando Valley.

At CSCP, no one has to face cancer alone. CSCP provides over 100 monthly education and stress management classes and workshops, in addition to 12 distinct weekly support groups that give patients, family and friends/caregivers, children and those bereaved coping skills and a safe environment in which to express their feelings and connect with others undergoing similar experiences. Program participants are invited to attend one support group per week and unlimited stress management classes and educational workshops. All support groups are facilitated by licensed mental health professionals.

CSCP’s programs and services are offered free of charge and are improving the quality of life for individuals facing cancer. For more information call (626) 796-1083 or visit CSCPasadena.org.