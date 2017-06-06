Affordable prices and qualified, pro-musician teachers in Eagle Rock

Summer low-cost group beginning classes at Eagle Rock Music Studio

Eagle Rock Music Studio was established in 2007 with the goal of offering quality music lessons that cater to the needs and interests of all aspiring musicians — from beginning to professional. Their staff consists of educated and professional musicians who are dedicated to helping students realize their musical goals.

The Studio welcomes students who are preparing to enter music education programs, those preparing for auditions and those who simply want music in their lives for fun and self-exploration.

Their students include children and teens starting to develop musical skills, adults who are looking for music to add recreation to their busy lives, actors and actresses preparing for upcoming roles, performing musicians who are honing their skills, as well as serious music students.

The facility at 4870 Eagle Rock Blvd. is small and simple to keep costs low so that they are able to maintain a staff of qualified, pro musician teachers while students enjoy reasonably priced private lessons and low-cost music workshops. Private lesson rates start as low as $25 per session.

In 2011, Studio director Sue Bray received the Women in Business Award from the California State Assembly in the category of Arts and Entertainment. In addition to a music degree, Sue holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Disorders and has worked in therapeutic situations with children and adults (often involving learning issues). She has a Masters degree in Audiology (hearing science) and is a licensed diagnostic audiologist.

Visit their website at EagleRockMusicStudio.com or call (323) 309-8467 for more information.