Campbell Hall looks to balance the scales with college access initiative ‘Campbell Scholars Program’

Commits to long-term investment in underserved, high-achieving public school students

After years of research and preparation, Campbell Hall has launched the Campbell Scholars Program, a tuition-free academic enrichment and college access program designed to support underserved, high-achieving students who aspire to be the first in their family to graduate from a four-year college. It extends the core resources, learning philosophy and opportunities of the independent school experience to students enrolled in under-resourced schools through year-round enrichment and mentoring programs from 7th grade through college graduation and beyond.

Campbell Hall is committed to deepening its impact to underserved children by sharing its college preparatory capacity with its broader community. “We are a selective independent school, but that doesn’t mean we are closed off to our role in the broader community,” said Headmaster Julian Bull. “Our school’s mission implies a public purpose, and Campbell Scholars is an example of how private schools can serve the public good.”

The first three years of the program focuses on preparing middle school students for college preparatory coursework in high school. Once students complete the Summer Enrichment phase, they matriculate into the College Access Program to help prepare them for college and beyond. In college, students are supported through academic counseling and internships.

“There are few responsibilities more important and more complex than educating children,” said Director of Public Partnerships Eileen Powers. “It’s time independent schools looked beyond their gates to forge partnerships that impact our community.”

Campbell Hall is located at 4533 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in North Hollywood. Call (818) 980-7280 or visit CampbellHall.org.