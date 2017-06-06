GeneRaTion DCD dance studio Burbank opens to cheers of kids, parents and Burbank Mayor Rogers

By Clint Lohr

A crowd made up of children, parents and grandparents gathered on Wednesday, June 7th at 1001 W Olive Blvd. at Lomita St. in Burbank for a ribbon cutting ceremony as GeneRaTion DCD opened their new dance studio.

Also on hand was Burbank Mayor Will Rogers, as studio founders Teri Richardson, Lynne Roznowski and Amanda Green-Richardson maneuvered the giant scissors to cut the red ribbon.

After 20 years of holding dance and art classes at different Burbank venues such as South Hills Church, Robert R. Ovrom Park and the Olive Recreation Center, the new location was finally found.

The studio’s website explains that its name represents three generations: Gene, for Amanda Green-Richardson who teaches dance; Ra, her grandmother who goes by “Mrs. aRt,” Lynne Roznowski, who teaches art classes and Amanda’s mother, Teri, is “Tion,” or “Mrs. Richardson” as she’s known to students. The acronym DCD stands for Dance, Create and Discover.

Inside the cinder block building with the hardwood dance floor and mirrored wall, children and their families are mingling amid clusters of green, red and orange balloons for the occasion. “We have over 250 students here currently,” Teri Richardson says. “Our students wanted this so badly. They did all the fundraising, painting, and two-year-olds planted flowers. Everybody from the past 18 years came to help us; we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them,” she says.

On display are some of the children’s artwork using hand prints to make fish or flamingos, and cardboard puppets. Dance classes in hip-hop, ballet and jazz styles are given. Art classes can be in mixed media or junk art. Children as young as 18 months do crafts and work with felt board.

“It’s very family-oriented,” Richardson says. “We also have Mommy & Me classes.”

For further information visit GenerationDCD.com or call (818) 426-4784.