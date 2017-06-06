Giving back to Los Angeles Valley College

By Raul Castillo, Class of 1988

Executive Director, Los Angeles Valley College Foundation

Thank you again to Tolucan Times readers who have contacted me about financially supporting the LAVC Foundation with a gift. Like many of you, I too attended LAVC and understand the value of the education and support I received as a student here. I have been very happy to hear from you in response to my outreach and appreciate the support.

My educational experience at Valley College was terrific and many others share the same sentiment. I hope you understand that our needs are significant at Valley College and that your continued support would be most appreciated.

We would love to talk to you about what those needs are.

Please give us a call at the LAVC Foundation at (818) 947-2618.