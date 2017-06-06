Immaculate Heart Celebrates 111th Commencement

From the Hollywood Bowl stage, 107 seniors accepted accolades and awards during Immaculate Heart High School’s 111th commencement. The June 6th ceremony recognized each graduate to the applause of family, friends and faculty. By evening’s end, the students proudly carried coveted diplomas alongside red roses as they joined the 10,000 graduates in Immaculate Heart’s distinguished history.

Members of the Class of 2017 now embark on a new journey after earning acceptances to colleges across the country and abroad, including to the most prestigious universities. As women of great heart and right conscience, these graduates are prepared to make a difference in the world.

Steeped in beloved traditions, Immaculate Heart is a private, Catholic, college preparatory school for young women in sixth through 12th grades. Founded in 1906 by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the school remains true to its mission: the intellectual, spiritual, moral, and social development of girls. Its campus, centrally located in Los Angeles near Griffith Park, welcomes students of geographic, ethnic and religious diversity.

Immaculate Heart’s challenging academic curriculum offers 18 Advanced Placement courses, including the new AP Capstone course. The school’s Catholic identity is rooted in service to others and social justice. Last year, students contributed more than 14,000 hours of community service.

Students engage in leadership and ministry roles through more than 30 clubs and organizations. A third of all high school students also play at least one IH sport, including basketball, cross country, diving, equestrian, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field and volleyball.

For more information visit ImmaculateHeart.org.