Maranatha High School Class of 2017 graduates head to universities across the nation

On Saturday morning, June 3rd, the Board of Trustees, administration, faculty and staff of Maranatha High School celebrated the Class of 2017 at Commencement. The ceremony marked the completion of the graduates’ four-year college preparatory education.

Over 2,500 family and friends were present as the 160 graduating seniors were honored. Maranatha’s graduates were accepted to over 170 colleges and universities, and will be matriculating to a diverse array of excellent schools such as Cal Berkley, USC, Boston University, Harvey Mudd, New York University, Wheaton College, Berklee College of Music, Howard University, University of Nebraska, Calvin College and more.

Maranatha High School staff work to graduate students who are rigorous scholars, effective communicators, global stewards, and are able to model their faith to affect the world for Christ.

The entire school celebrates with these Class of 2017 graduates as they go off to change the world.

Maranatha High School is located in Pasadena adjacent to historic Old Town. For more information visit MaranathaHighSchool.org or call (626) 817-4021 to schedule a visit.