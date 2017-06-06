Stratford School Altadena graduation is music to their ears

Presenting the Graduates: Stratford School Altadena has graduated the school’s first class of kindergartners with the close of this school year. As part of the festivities last month, they performed in their Spring Program. “Music is an integral part of our curriculum throughout the school year,” said Judy Burbank, head of school at Stratford Altadena. Front Row (L-R): Andre Lalonde III, Arnav Jadia, Nathaniel Garris, Summer Ji, Avery Lewis, Lukas McLeod and Jameson Blair. Back Row (L-R): Sarine Babikian (music teacher), Patrizia Ribaya (kindergarten teacher), Judy Burbank (Head of School), Angela Andikyan (Office Administrator) and Laura Kim (kindergarten teacher).

