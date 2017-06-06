The Wesley School celebrates Class of 2017 with an eye toward the future

By the staff of The Wesley School

As we say a bittersweet goodbye to The Wesley Class of 2017, we couldn’t be prouder of how we are closing out the 2016-17 academic year.

Not only did the doors to our new Administration and Arts Building open on our first day of school, with three new classrooms, new administrative offices, and a new faculty work and meeting space, but we also completed our first year with an official Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusivity. This added position allows us to continue to foreground our commitments to diversity, equity, inclusivity and justice in our students’ core learning experiences at school.

As we look ahead to next year, we are excited to build upon our recent developments, as well as initiate some new changes. To name a few, we will adopt a new science curriculum in Lower School, complete with a Science Coordinator to lead transformative instruction; our Technology Strategic Plan Team has developed a new mission statement and will continue to improve technology use at Wesley; and our Outdoor Play Task Force is working to develop plans to improve the variety of outdoor play options for children.

Our admissions cycle for the 2018-19 school year will begin in the fall, with open house dates for prospective lower school families in October and December, and in November for those interested in our middle school program.

As always, we invite you to attend these events in order to learn about all that Wesley has to offer and to visit our website at wesleyschool.org for more information.