A matter of supply and demand

The season has ended…the competition continues.

The Rams need a head coach.

But they cannot fill that position with just “any” head coach.

It has to be someone dynamic. Someone that can have an immediate and dramatic effect on the locker room, and the entire culture of the franchise.

The Rams need a coach like Jim Harbaugh.

Some history:

The San Francisco 49ers managed one 500 season (2009) in eight years before Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was head coach at Stanford when the Niners hired him in 2011.

In his first year coaching the Niners, they went 13-3, going to the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

In Harbaugh’s second season, he took them to the Super Bowl.

But Harbaugh was hard to handle. He was forced out.

S.F. immediately went into a nosedive.

They went 2-14 this year and they fired their coach…which brings us back to supply and demand.

There are six teams looking for a head coach (Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Niners, Panthers and Rams).

Most of those teams would be able to find a suitable coach without too much trouble.

The Rams need dynamic leadership, but that commodity is scarce, and the Niners are looking for the same thing.

Very few coaches have the force needed.

High on the list is Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

It happens that Los Angeles has ties to McDaniels.

He served in St. Louis as Rams OC (and QB coach) in 2011.

So he’d be a good fit for the same franchise in a new (old) location, right?

Nope.

McDaniels may have already had enough of owner Stan Kroenke’s organization.

All reports say that if McDaniels were to leave New England, he would prefer to go to San Francisco.

Kyle Shanahan is another name being bandied about.

He’s currently the OC for the Atlanta Falcons.

I like this guy. In January of 2015, he resigned from his OC position with the Browns after arguing with the front office over their insistence to start rookie QB Johnny Manziel.

Cleveland has been at the bottom of the barrel ever since.

The Rams were to meet with Shanahan over the weekend but weather conditions caused a cancelation.

Even before the meeting could be rescheduled the word is Shanahan will probably go to Denver.

The Rams have already interviewed Sean McVay (OC for the Washington Redskins).

He’s young (30) but has been coaching since 2008, and has been around the game for a long time.

He learned at his grandfather’s (John McVay) knee.

John was head coach on the Giants back in the ‘70s and received five Super Bowl rings during his tenure as vice president of the 49ers.

Young McVay interviewed with San Francisco on Monday.

Most of the other names the Rams have looked at are unimpressive or not the high intensity personalities that are so desperately needed.

Anthony Lynn (interim head coach for the Bills) might be the guy…but he wants to stay in Buffalo.

The Rams might be smart to go back to the well in Stanford.

Head coach David Shaw of the Stanford Cardinal football team could be a great find.

Shaw was OC under Jim Harbaugh (2007-2010) and has kept the team at the top going to three Rose Bowls in four years, winning two, and holding an impressive overall record of 64-17.

If that fails…ask Harbaugh.

Kroenke is a billionaire.

If he fires the money canon in Harbaugh’s direction enough times Los Angeles might just get the NFL team it deserves.

God Bless and enjoy the playoffs.

Mark Felicetti would like to hear your opinion. Reach him at mark@tolucantimes.com.