Dodgers eye World Series

For the Dodgers (91-38), there are only 33 games left before they push toward the postseason seeking their first World Series victory since 1988.

This past weekend at the Stadium, the Boys of Summer lost two of three games to Milwaukee, including Sunday’s 3-2 contest that saw Justin Turner hit a run-scoring double and Corey Seager (run) slap a run-producing single.

The Dodgers are 19 games in front of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.

Zach Davies (15-7) shut out the Blue Crew over seven innings in a 3-0 win on Saturday, striking out seven with three hits allowed.

Yasiel Puig (23rd) and Logan Forsythe each connected for solo homers and Yasmani Grandal had a run-scoring single while Kenta Maeda toured six innings in a 3-1 decision on Friday.

Maeda (12-5) gave up one run and one hit, whiffing seven while walking two.

Recently-acquired Curtis Granderson drilled his third homer, a solo rocket and 22nd overall as the Dodgers won 5-2 over Pittsburgh at PNC Park on Thursday.

Grandal (18th) and Adrian Gonzalez also clubbed solo bombs while Chris Taylor (three hits) and Enrique Hernandez (two hits, run) each had run-tallying singles.

Josh Harrison’s homer with none out in the 10th broke up Rich Hill’s no-hitter and lifted the Pirates to a 1-0 triumph on Wednesday.

Hill (9-5), who struck out 10 without a walk tossed a perfect game through eight innings and saw Seager collect three of the Dodgers’ eight hits.

On Tuesday, the Blue Crew rallied and ousted the Pirates 8-5 as Taylor (three hits, run) drove in three, Seager (two hits) walloped a run-scoring hit, Grandal smashed a two-run homer, Turner a run-producing grounder, pitcher Brock Stewart a single that scored a run and Gonzalez collected his 2,000th career hit, a double.

The Dodgers toiled 12 innings before Puig crushed a solo homer for a 6-5 win over the Pirates on Monday.

Granderson (two hits) lined a grand slam in the seventh and Seager added a run-scoring single.

