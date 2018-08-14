Dodgers in fight

The number of baseball games are dwindling down to a precious few for the Dodgers, who remain in the hunt for a sixth-straight National League West banner and are only one game behind.

This season has been a challenge for the Boys in Blue (64-55), who are battling the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-54) and Colorado Rockies (63-55).

Players have been unavailable for stretches including Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill, who have spent time on the disabled list.

The Dodgers also lost shortstop Corey Seager early when the one-time Rookie of the Year underwent Tommy John surgery.

Still the team has displayed grit and determination and at one point was 16-26 before righting the ship and playing with conviction.

Last Sunday, Chris Iannetta drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning as Colorado defeated the Dodgers 4-3 at Coors Field.

Brian Dozier (two hits) lashed a two-run single in the seventh for the Blue Crew and Matt Kemp added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Ryan McMahon clubbed a two-out, three-run homer as the Rockies won 3-2 on Saturday.

The Dodgers dropped a 5-4 decision on Friday to the Rockies even though Max Muncy (three hits including two doubles) hit a two-run homer.

Yasmani Grandal added a run-scoring single as did Cody Bellinger (three hits).

On Thursday, the Dodgers pushed aside Colorado 8-5 as Bellinger (two hits) and Dozier each belted two-run shots, while Chris Taylor had a solo homer and a sacrifice fly.

Oakland edged the visiting Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday as Kershaw gave up six hits and two runs over six frames, striking out one and walking none while not figuring in the decision.

Grandal slapped a solo bomb and Taylor contributed a run-tallying hit for the Dodgers.

The Boys of Summer trimmed the A’s 4-2 on Tuesday as Kemp and Bellinger each had run-producing singles.