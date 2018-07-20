Dodgers on top

Ninety-six of 162 games have been played and the Dodgers are a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the race for the National League West title.

The Boys in Blue (53-43) are in front after nabbing two of three from the Angels this past weekend at the Stadium including Sunday’s 5-3 victory.

Yasmani Grandal (three hits) bashed a solo homer, Enrique Hernandez drove in two runs and hit a solo shot and Andrew Toles (two hits with a run) added a run batted in as did Clayton Kershaw, who didn’t get the win after working six and two-third innings, allowing six hits with three runs, walking four and striking out eight.

The Boys in Blue fell in 10 innings on Saturday when Kole Calhoun (two runs and two hits) swatted a solo homer for a 5-4 win.

Justin Upton drove in three runs with a solo homer, a single and a walk with the bases loaded.

Cody Bellinger had a run-scoring single for the Dodgers, Chris Taylor added a solo rocket and was hit with the bases filled for an RBI and Grandal slapped a run-tallying double.

Max Muncy connected on a solo bomb and a run-producing base hit during the Dodgers’ 3-2 decision on Friday.

Ross Stripling (8-2) tossed six shutout innings, yielding six hits, walking one and fanning five in a 3-2 triumph on Thursday at San Diego’s Petco Park.

Joc Pederson (two hits) had an RBI and Toles (base hit) also drove in a run.

The Dodgers took Wednesday’s game 4-2 behind Bellinger (two hits), Muncy (two hits with a run) and Matt Kemp (two hits with a run) and an RBI.

Kenta Maeda (6-5) toiled five and two-third innings, surrendering four hits with a run and nine strikeouts with a walk.

The Padres grabbed Tuesday’s game 4-1 as Austin Hedges (two hits) lined a three-run homer while Muncy (two hits) walloped a solo bomb.

Justin Turner (three hits) had a two-run single and Toles (two runs with two hits) chimed in with a two-run double in an 8-2 blitz on Monday.