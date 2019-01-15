Burbank girls hoops roll

For three seasons, Sofia Aslanyan has been a very productive player for the Burbank High girls’ basketball team.

Last Friday evening in a Pacific League game against visiting Muir, Aslanyan poured in a game-best 21 points en route to a 59-43 win.

Aslanyan, a senior center, failed to score in the opening quarter as Burbank (23 of 75 for 30.6 percent) pulled ahead 11-8, but tallied nine points in the second frame as the Bulldogs (12-7 and 4-2 in league) shifted in front 26-16.

Burbank made five of 22 shots in the initial period and six of 19 in the second.

The Mustangs canned one of 13 from the field in the opening period and four of 15 in the second quarter.

Aslanyan added eight points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs hit five of 16 and led 39-32 after the Mustangs (4-8 and 0-6 in league) outscored Burbank 16-13.

“I hate to say it, but during the season the third quarter has been the worst quarter,” said Burbank co-head coach Jett Del Mundo. “We want to control the rhythm of the game. They have a very nice freshman post player.”

Aslanyan tossed in four points in the fourth quarter while junior shooting guard Brianna Castro (11 points) made two three-pointers after hitting one trey in the third quarter.

Senior swingman Osanna Tirityan contributed 14 points for the Bulldogs and scored three points in the first quarter and had seven points at the half.

After scoring only one point in the third period, Tirityan added six in the fourth quarter.

Muir (13 of 54 for 24 percent) was paced by freshman center Olivia Hodges, who accounted for 18 points, including 12 points in the second half.

Reserve sophomore small forward Jayla Flowers scored five points and was a defensive catalyst for the Bulldogs.

“With Jayla we’re trying to find out what’s her best role,” said Del Mundo. “She adds so much more when she comes off the bench. She’s able to disrupt the opponent. She can really flourish in that role.”