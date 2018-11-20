Burroughs is good, steady

Trying to duplicate the previous season isn’t easy, but the Burroughs High girls’ water polo team will try.

There is good news and it’s that there are a dozen seniors which should be helpful for Burroughs Head Coach Jacob Cook.

“I’m looking forward to growing the team and improving as much as possible over the season,” said Cook. “The team is young in experience, but they are hard workers and eager to improve.”

Cook then continued: “I don’t know how the rest of the league is looking,” he said. “But we are looking to progress as far as we can.”

The Indians were 12-6 last season and 6-2 in Pacific League play which was good for second place.

Burroughs went to the CIF Southern Section Division VI quarterfinals, but lost to Tustin 4-3 in sudden-death, double overtime.

The Indians also advanced to the league championship, but fell to Crescenta Valley 8-6.

The Falcons are a top-notch program and are usually in the mix for the league crown.

Two key players have left because of graduation and they are Gwen Turla, who led the team with 57 goals and just over three tallies per match.

Also missing is Bianca Sanchez, who dropped in 51 goals which was second best.

Cook said that there are two standout players and they are Aleah Orozco, a senior and junior Emanuella Nathan.

Orozco finished with 30 goals and was named all-league while Nathan, a goalie had 150 saves.

The other upperclassmen include Isabel Rosado, Camila Panozo, Amy Berberyan, Leann Bermudez, Samantha Leano, Megan Sawyer, Brianna Meneses, Bianey Mendoza, Jaelynn Bijasa and Kathryn Vick.

Then there are the juniors include Nathan, Madeline Lingad, Chloe Caneday and Mallory Thomas.