Clemson gets sweet revenge

It took a year before the Clemson football team could exact revenge against top-ranked Alabama.

A dozen months earlier, the Crimson Tide held off the Tigers in the College Football Playoff Championship game, but in the most recently held contest it was the No. 2 Tigers who came away with the title, 35-31, at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

‘I knew they wouldn’t quit.’ -Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

“I knew they wouldn’t quit,’’ said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who played at Alabama and won a national banner in 1992.

In a classic contest similar to the one played the first time these two met that saw the Tide prevail 45-40, junior quarterback Deshaun Watson’s two-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Hunter Renfrow with one second left proved the game-clincher.

Watson was confident on that final drive. “Let’s be legendary,’’ he recalled saying to his team. “Let’s be great.’’

But it seemed that Watson, who twice placed second in the Heisman Trophy balloting, was going to come up short when freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts (63 yards on nine carries) ran for 30 yards that vaulted Alabama ahead 31-28 as 2:07 remained.

Against the top defense in the nation, Watson (36 of 56 attempts for 420 yards) moved the Tigers (14-1) into the end zone three times in the fourth quarter.

When junior running back Wayne Gallman (team-high 46 yards on 18 rushes) scored on a one-yard burst, Clemson (511 total net yards) darted ahead 28-24 with 4:38 on the clock in the fourth quarter after trailing the entire game.

Watson’s four-yard strike to junior wide receiver Mike Williams (team-best 94 yards on eight catches) brought the Tigers within 24-21 and fourteen minutes left in the final quarter.

Alabama (376 total yards) took a 14-0 lead when sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough (game-high 93 yards on 16 carries) found the end zone on a 25-yard burst with 9:23 left in the opening period and a 37-yard dash with 10:42 showing before the half.

Watson (43 yards on 22 rushes) sliced the lead in half on an eight-yard scamper with 6:09 remaining in the second quarter.

Alabama (14-1) moved ahead 17-7 on senior Adam Griffith’s 27-yard field goal with 12:25 left in the third period, but Watson then hit Renfrow (92 yards on a game-high 10 receptions) with a 24-yard toss and 7:10 left in the same frame that cut the margin to 17-14.

In two championship games against Alabama, Renfrow snared four scoring passes.

With 1:53 showing in the third period, Hurts (13 of 31 for 131 yards) drilled senior tight end O.J. Howard (game-best 106 yards on four catches) with a 68-yard bullet as the Crimson Tide bolted ahead 24-14.

