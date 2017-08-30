Darvish has success

For many Japanese pitchers who transition and play in the United States, the experience hasn’t always worked out well despite the hype they bring with them.

Yu Darvish, the 31-year-old who was traded to the Dodgers on July 31 after five-plus seasons with the Texas Rangers, has done well.

In four starts for the Boys of Summer, who own the best mark in the majors at 91-38, Darvish is 2-1 across 23 innings, with a 3.13 earned-run average along with 29 strikeouts and seven walks.

In Darvish’s most recent outing, a 3-2 setback last Sunday at the Stadium to the Milwaukee Brewers, the 6-feet-5, 220-pounder ventured five innings, gave up six hits and three runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.

In Darvish’s previous start against the Chicago White Sox, his first at home, he allowed eight hits and three runs (all solo homers) in six frames.

Darvish, who went 39-25 with 680 strikeouts in his first three seasons for the Rangers, was off mechanically because he felt tightness in his lower back, which actually began the previous start.

In between innings, Clayton Kershaw, a three-time National League Cy Young winner and one-time Most Valuable Player, asked Darvish how he felt. “I’m a little concerned,’’ he answered.

“We need you in six weeks,’’ said Kershaw, who knows the value in having a deep and effective pitching staff when the playoffs begin in October.

The next day, Darvish (8-10), who missed the entire 2015 season because of Tommy John surgery, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

“My body was stiff and I couldn’t move very well,’’ Darvish explained after the game which the Dodgers won 5-4 on Yasiel Puig’s two-run double in the ninth.

A major star for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Darvish, whose father is Iranian, was a two-time Pacific League MVP, a three-time strikeout champion and a two-time ERA leader.

With this resume, Darvish, who posted an impressive 93-38 record with a 1.99 ERA and 1,998 strikeouts in Japan, headed to the United States and eventually signed with the Rangers.

Darvish made his major league debut in 2012, went 16-9 with a 3.90 ERA, 221 strikeouts and 89 walks.

Darvish followed that up with a 13-9 record, a 2.83 ERA, a big-league best 277 strikeouts with 80 walks.

The biggest difference playing for the Dodgers compared to the Rangers is that Darvish, a four-time major league All-Star who is a free agent after 2017, isn’t being asked to shoulder the entire load because of Kershaw, Alex Wood, Rich Hill and a steady bullpen anchored by closer Kenley Jansen, who has 35 saves.

The postseason is still a month away and when it begins, Darvish is hoping to help the Dodgers snap a 29-year drought and win their first World Series.

Rick Assad has written about sports for the Pasadena Star-News and Los Angeles Times. Contact him at richsports5@sbcglobal.net.

169 total views, 0 views today