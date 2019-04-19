Dodgers are reeling

In what was an unproductive week, the Dodgers went 1-6, with the lone 7-1 win last Sunday against Milwaukee at the Stadium.

Alex Verdugo slapped a two-run single in the first inning and smashed a solo homer in the fifth as the Blue Crew (9-8) fell two games behind the San Diego Padres (11-6) in the National League West.

Chris Taylor (two hits) added a two-run single and Ross Stripling (1-1) went eight innings, allowing four hits, one run, striking out three and walking one.

Zach Davies (2-0) tossed an eight-hitter with one run, fanning six over seven frames as the Brewers upended the Dodgers 4-1 on Saturday.

Travis Shaw (two hits) lined a two-run single and Mike Moustakas (two runs and two hits) clubbed a solo homer.

The only run for the Boys in Blue came on a homer by Cody Bellinger (two hits).

Each squad had 12 hits, but Milwaukee won 8-5 on Friday as former Dodger catcher Yasmani Grandal (three hits and three runs batted in) had a two-run homer.

Bellinger (two hits) drilled a two-run dinger and Joc Pederson tossed in a two-run blast.

Jose Martinez (four hits with three runs and an RBI) and Matt Wieters (two-run single and a sacrifice fly) led St. Louis to an 11-7 win over the Dodgers at Busch Stadium on Thursday.

Yasier Molina (three RBIs) belted a two-run home run as the Cardinals rocked the Dodgers 7-2 on Wednesday.

Jack Flaherty (1-0), born and raised in Burbank and later attended Harvard-Westlake High, struck out eight and gave up three hits and one run over six frames.

Molina’s two-run double and run-scoring double helped St. Louis shut out the Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday.

Marcell Ozuna’s two-run homer in the first on Monday pushed the Cardinals to a 4-3 triumph over the Dodgers.

Rick Assad has written about sports for the Pasadena Star-News and Los Angeles Times. Contact him at yankeespride55@gmail.com.