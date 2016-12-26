Burroughs eases by Arcadia

Only five players scored for the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team last Friday, but it was more than enough offense as the Indians routed visiting Arcadia, 46-32, in a Pacific League contest.

Senior shooting guard Kamryn Cardenaz paved the way with a game-best 17 points followed by junior center Marin Grote with 15 points.

“I know that I’m one of the leaders and that’s fine with me,’’ said Cardenaz. “I don’t mind being one of the leaders. I like being vocal.”

Burroughs shot 41.4 percent from the field (17 of 41) and drilled 11 of 18 free throws.

The Apaches connected on 14 of 59 from the floor (23.7 percent) and converted four of 10 from the charity line.

Burroughs pulled ahead 10-8 heading into the second quarter with Grote tallying four points and Cardenaz adding three.

“We worked really hard on defense,’’ said Grote, who also had five blocks. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable out there. I understand my role better, but it’s a work in progress.’’

In the second quarter, the Indians (10-7 and 2-0 in league) made eight of 10 shots while limiting Arcadia (8-7 and 0-2 in league) to five of 16.

Grote dropped in seven points in the second quarter while Cardenaz accounted for five points as the Indians forged a 28-19 advantage at the intermission.

Burroughs outscored Arcadia 12-9 in the third period with Cardenaz scoring five points and Grote chiming in with four.

In the frame, the Indians hit three of seven from the field, but hammered five of six free throws.

The Apaches made four of 16 from the floor and one of three at the free-throw line during that same span.

Both teams shot poorly in the fourth quarter as Burroughs canned two of nine while Arcadia sank one of 16.

Freshman forward Kennedy Lyles led Arcadia with 10 points, including nine in the third quarter.