Canyon in control, wins 50-21

Canyon High lowered the boom on Burroughs last Friday night at Memorial Field in a nonleague game.

The Cowboys (1-1) secured a 50-21 win as junior quarterback Aydyn Litz unloaded three scoring passes in the opening half.

Litz (13 of 22 for 252 yards) hit senior wide receiver Nico Shields (118 yards on six receptions) with a 75-yard strike that made it 15-0 with 11:50 left in the second quarter.

Litz found senior wide receiver Carson Strickland (66 yards on two catches) with a 60-yard toss that made it 22-7 and 1:45 showing before halftime.

Litz’s 10-yard bullet to sophomore wide receiver James Mendibles (23 yards on two receptions) and 25.1 seconds left pushed the advantage to 29-7.

Canyon (542 total net yards) used a trick play to make it 7-0 as Litz tossed a lateral to senior running back Shawn Gallagher, who then found junior wide receiver Aiden Corcoran with a 50-yard pass and 10:09 left in the first.

Canyon’s lead expanded to 36-14 on a four-yard burst by senior running back Jake Acquaviva (147 yards on 17 carries) and 5:24 remaining in the game.

A one-yard sneak by Litz made it 43-14 with 2:50 left and senior running back Caleb Magno added a 10-yard tally for a 50-21 edge and 1:14 on the clock.

The Indians (0-2), who have allowed 104 points, scored when senior signal-caller Nathan Piper (13 of 26 for 69 yards) had a one-yard run that trimmed the lead to 15-7 and 2:01 left before the break.

Junior defensive back Aiden Forrester had an interception for the Indians (96 total yards) and an 83-yard return with 6:53 left in the fourth that made it 29-14 and Forrester’s 97-yard kickoff return sliced it to 43-21 with 2:35 showing.

“Special teams was great,’’ said first-year Burroughs Head Coach Rand Holdren. “The effort is what’s important that we can take away. We had a rough outing last week. This week we really focused on working to finish and sell out.’’

Sophomore running back Luke Rogers had 48 yards on 17 carries for the Indians.