Hull shows the way for Burroughs

It never seems that senior forward Tristen Hull expends much energy when he’s playing basketball.

In a Pacific League match against host Glendale last Friday night, Hull simply and effortlessly scored a game-best 23 points while helping the Indians to a 67-33 thumping over the Nitros.

Hull began his outing by scoring six points in the opening quarter as Burroughs (11-6 and 3-2 in league) hit eight of 15 field goals and took control 22-11.

Hull followed this by dropping in seven points in the second frame as the Indians hit four of nine and outscored the Nitros 11-3.

Burroughs converted 12 of 24 attempts and drilled five of five from the free-throw line at the half while limiting Glendale to six of 19 (31.5 percent) from the floor and two of eight (25 percent) from the charity line.

First-year Burroughs Head Coach Allan Ellis liked what he saw. “We set the tone early,’’ he said. “We stayed focused and we didn’t take any possessions off.’’

Behind eight points from Hull, the Indians used an 18-point explosion in the third period to extend their lead to 51-24 heading in the fourth quarter as Glendale’s poor shooting continued as it made four of 12.

In the fourth quarter, Burroughs (25 of 57 for 43.8 percent and 11 of 13 free throws for 84.6 percent) scored 16 points with senior guard Justin Henderson tallying six of his nine points.

Sophomore guard Zion Bazzell chimed in with six points in the final period as he dropped in a pair of three-pointers.

Ellis thinks the future is bright. “I think that we can play with anyone in the league and we can compete with anyone in the league,’’ he said.

Senior guard Austin Marx added nine points and junior swingman Carson Clarke added six.

The Nitros (9-8 and 1-3 in league) shot 25 percent (10 of 40) from the field and 52 percent (13 of 25) from the free-throw line.

Senior forward Daniel Madden led the Nitros with eight points while senior guard Edrik Abnous Masihi and sophomore guard Cole Fajardo each scored five.