Inept judges get it wrong, injury ends eliminator, and lefty leaves challenger kissing the canvas

The fights from the Armory in Minneapolis did not come without a price…and I’m not talking about the ticket’s cost.

Expected resolution and fair adjudication took it on the chin in the Twin Cities during the undercard and title eliminator bouts.

The Middleweight title eliminator between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jack Culcay started slow.

It wasn’t until the middle rounds that a fight finally broke out. But, from that point on, it was a close and entertaining slugfest.

Derevyanchenko threw more and landed more, to pull off a unanimous decision (UD) win: 115-113 and 116-112, twice.

The highly anticipated main event between Super Middleweights Peter Quillin and Caleb Truax was declared a “No Decision” after Round 2.

Truax sustained a deep gash on the brow line, due to an accidental clash of heads, and was unable to continue.

The shame came in the Ve Shawn Owens and Alexis Gaytan bout.

Gaytan was the effective aggressor. Yet in one 90-second span, I counted him landing eleven-punches…only four of which were recorded. That inconsistency continued the entire fight.

Gaytan opened a cut over Owens’ left eye in Round 2, and put him on the canvas with a right hook in the 3rd.

Owens was landing punches, but he got battered like a cod at a fish fry before he could get away.

After all eight-rounds Gaytan should have won by 3-points. However, the judges gave a split decision win to Owens, the hometown kid from Minnie.

Shameful.

Fortunately, the Lightweight contest between Chris Colbert (11-0, 4 KO’s) and Mario Briones (29-9-2, 21 KO’s) had a “no-question ending” that precluded any judges from screwing up a decision…or career.

Briones has power, accuracy, and experience, but has gaps in defensive abilities. Southpaw Colbert possesses a depth of skills but hasn’t shown a lot of KO pepper in his shakers. He also sported a three-inch reach advantage.

Briones is 11 years older than Colbert, and that disparity was apparent from the start.

Colbert used his jab effectively, doubling or tripling it and following in with shots to head and body. Briones didn’t land a single punch in the opening frame.

He was more successful in Round 2, landing two punches before Colbert decked him with a roundhouse left.

Briones took the count but when the action continued Colbert pressed him to the ropes and unloaded until the referee stepped in and called a halt to the competition.

Good call, ref.

Chris Colbert moves a step closer to a title shot.

The Armory crowd did get a “pleaser” when Super Middleweight Money Powell IV (10-0, 6 KO’s) cashed in on his five-inch reach advantage to control the tempo and pace of his match with Christian Aguirre (8-5, 4 KO’s).

Powell dominated the opening rounds. Aguirre quickly became frustrated and began to brawl and foul—charging in with his head, throwing punches after the bell, hitting below the belt, and striking with his forearm.

Powell remained cool and in control.

His patience paid off in the 6th when he stood his ground and let Aguirre walk into a sweeping left hook that leveled him.

Aguirre got up…but he was still taking a shaky walk down Q. Street.

The referee saw the danger in continuing, and called an end to the campaign.

Another good call, by another good ref.

Money Powell IV banked another win and should move up his level of competition.

At another venue, Lightweight lefty Vasyl Lomachenko successfully defended his World titles against Anthony Crolla.

Taking immediate control, Lomachenko forced Crolla into corners while throwing in flurries.

The referee had to give Crolla a standing 8-count in Round 3 because the ropes held him up. But Lomachenko dispatched him with a hook to the head in the 4th that left Crolla facedown on the floor.

Vasyl Lomachenko retains his titles and improves his record to 13-wins against 1-loss, with 10-victories coming by way of knockout.

May God Bless you and yours this Joyous Easter.

