Lady Luck’s alive

Lady Luck was wearing blue and white when top-seeded Duke faced Central Florida in an East Regional second-round clash at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, last Sunday.

The Blue Devils survived not one, but two attempts in the waning moments and escaped with a 77-76 victory and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Only 8.1 seconds remained, but that was enough for senior point guard B.J. Taylor (15 points with four rebounds and three assists) to launch a 12-foot running bank shot that missed.

‘They played great. We were lucky. Aubrey was amazing.” — Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Junior shooting guard Aubrey Dawkins, who played two seasons at Michigan before transferring, tried to tip the ball in, but it bounced on the rim several times before falling off.

“I just feel so bad for Johnny,” said Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has directed the Blue Devils to five national championships. “They played great. We were lucky. Aubrey was amazing.”

Johnny Dawkins played for Krzyzewski four seasons and was the shooting guard on the 1986 squad that lost to Louisville 72-69 in the title game.

The game-winning hoop was provided by freshman small forward R.J. Barrett (16 points with eight boards and four assists), who grabbed small forward Zion Williamson’s missed free throw with 11 seconds left.

Three seconds earlier, Williamson, who tallied a co-game-best 32 points, bellied up to senior center Tacko Fall, who stands 7-foot-6 and is the tallest college player in the nation, scored and drew Fall’s fifth foul.

The No. 9 seeded Knights (24-9) put a scare into the Blue Devils as Dawkins led the way with a co-game-high 32 points and four assists.

Duke trailed early in the opening half, but closed the 20-minute period on a 12-2 spurt as Williamson (game-best 11 rebounds with a team-high four assists) tossed in 15 points as the Blue Devils led 44-36.

Central Florida (26 of 54 for 48.1 percent) was a determined bunch as it outscored Duke (44.8 percent on 30 of 67) 40-33 in the second half.

Fall, who scored 15 points with six caroms, had difficulty staying out of foul trouble, collecting two in the opening half, scoring seven points, but never hanging his head.

Fall’s dunk with 15:08 left in the second half sliced Duke’s lead to 51-45 and when Barrett canned one of two from the charity line, the Blue Devils (31-5) scurried ahead 54-52 with 11:40 left.

After Williamson hit a three-pointer with 10 minutes left, it was even at 57-57.

Central Florida’s lead was 17-13 with 11:44 left as Dawkins scored eight points.

With 7:45 remaining, Duke surged ahead 23-21 as freshman power forward Cam Reddish (13 points with four boards) had eight points.