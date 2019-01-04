Mahomes is unique

Patrick Mahomes is a strong-armed, quick-footed quarterback for Kansas City and a once in a generation talent.

Mahomes, in his second year in the NFL after sitting behind Alex Smith, who was traded to the Washington Redskins and sustained a broken leg in Week 11 that has placed his career in jeopardy, has blossomed and will also receive significant support for Most Valuable Player voting.

Mahomes has set or tied nine NFL records and has established three Kansas City marks.

Many scouts who saw the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Mahomes at the NFL combine in Indianapolis were duly impressed after throwing the ball 60 miles per hour, tying two others for the fastest ever.

Twenty-eight of the 32 NFL teams were at his pro day and Mahomes, who was clocked at 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, wowed them once again with his cannon-like arm and nimble feet.

The Chiefs are 11-4, tied with the Chargers for the best record in the AFC after falling 38-31 on December 23 to the host Seattle Seahawks as Mahomes passed for 273 yards with three scoring tosses and no interceptions.

Kansas City averages 35.3 points per game while giving up 27.8, which isn’t elite.

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs with the 10th pick in the 2017 draft and has thrown 48 touchdowns with 11 picks and has passed for 4,816 yards.

Mahomes, a 23-year-old who played three seasons at Texas Tech where he finished with 11,252 passing yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 picks, was also selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round, has surpassed 300 yards in 10 games with a high of 478 yards when he unloaded six touchdowns and three interceptions in a 54-51 road loss to the Rams.

In a 43-40 setback against the host New England Patriots, Mahomes passed for 352 yards and four scores with two picks.

Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes, pitched 12 years in the big leagues, and has apparently inherited his athletic genes.

Mahomes was a three-sport athlete at Whitehouse High in Texas, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball.

In his senior year, Mahomes threw for 4,619 yards with 50 touchdowns and ran for 948 yards with 15 scores and was selected MaxPreps.com’s Male Athlete of the Year.

Kansas City has claimed one Super Bowl when Hall of Famer Lenny Dawson helped the Chiefs past the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in 1969.

It’s a lot to ask a second-year pro to duplicate Dawson’s feat, but Mahomes is nothing short of extraordinary.

Still, only time will tell what the future holds for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Rick Assad has written about sports for the Pasadena Star-News and Los Angeles Times. Contact him at yankeespride55@gmail.com.