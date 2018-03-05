Three champs defend their titles and more names than a phone-book

Southpaw Srisket Sor Rungvisai (45-4-1, 40 KO’s) is also known by the name Wisaksil Wangek…but goes by the alias “Nakomi.”

None of these are conducive to easy reading.

To save time, space and ink Wisaksil Wangek, AKA Srisket Sor Rungvisai AKA Nakomi will heretofore be referred to as “Sor.”

Sor met Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez for the first time in March of 2017 in a bout that featured more head butting than you’d see during the mating season of the Alpine Ibex mountain ram.

Gonzalez clearly had the edge in most rounds, so it was a complete shock when Sor was awarded the majority decision, and walked away with the title.

They fought again in September.

Gonzalez began fading midway through the opening frame. Thirty seconds into Round 4, Sor threw a six-punch flurry, which ended with a chopping right that sent Gonzalez to the floor.

He got up and took the mandatory count. When the violence continued, Sor swarmed him.

Another flurry. Another chopping right.

Gonzalez dropped like a sack of spuds, and it was over.

Last weekend, in the second defense of his title, Sor laced them up against Juan Francisco Estrada (36-3, 25 KO’s).

Estrada came to the ring riding a streak of 10 wins, after a loss to Chocolatito back in 2012.

Neither boxer took time to warm up or test the distance and timing.

They were swinging for the fences from the first bell and landed with consistent power throughout the early frames.

Sor was doing more hunting, pressing the action, and landing with more authority. He chalked up most of the early and middle rounds.

Estrada found another gear as they entered the later rounds. Adding to anything he may have won early in the match, he had a chance to steal a decision…and he came close.

At the end of 12 rounds, one judge saw it 114-114; a draw.

Another gave it to Sor, 115-113.

And the third judge had the correct fighter, but was a little too generous with 117-111 in favor of Sor, who retains his title with the majority decision victory.

***

On the undercard that night, Juan Reveco (39-4, 19 KO’s) stood across the ring from reigning and defending IBF World Flyweight champion Donnie Nietes (40-1-4, 22 KO’s).

It was like watching a master sculptor work.

Nietes (undefeated in 14 years) kept slowly chipping away at Reveco.

Throwing combinations and showcasing enviable defensive skills, Nietes chiseled at the body before taking a little off the top, and scoring a devastating right to the face as the bell rang to end the 6th.

Reveco wobbled away on watery knees.

It took everything his corner could do to get him stable enough to answer the bell for Round 7, but he was still on “Q” street,

That is when the artist finished his masterpiece.

Nietes hammered away from hip to head and sent Reveco to the canvas on a combination that ended with an uppercut.

Reveco has the heart of a lion, and was ready to continue. Fortunately his corner threw in the towel and saved their fighter from further harm.

Donnie Nietes retains his title on a knockout win.

***

Last Thursday undefeated southpaw Joseph Diaz put his featherweight titles on the table against Victor Terrazas…but not for long.

Two minutes into the opener, Diaz landed an uppercut to the solar plexus that dropped Terrazas to his knees.

He was able to continue, but 30 seconds later Diaz sent him south again. Terrazas got up, took the mandatory count, and made it to the bell.

It ended in Round 3 when Diaz banged to the body (liver shot) and Terrazas crumpled to his knees for a third, and final time.

Joseph Diaz remains undefeated, retains his titles, and improves his record to 26 and 0, with 14 wins coming by way of knockout.

God Bless and protect your liver.

Mark Felicetti refuses to protect his liver from Bushmills. Reach him at mark@tolucantimes.com.