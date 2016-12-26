USC rallies past Penn State in a classic game

In the recently played Rose Bowl Game that will be talked about for years, USC rallied from a 15-point deficit and eventually clinched the 103rd edition 52-49 over Penn State when junior Matt Boermeester walloped a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

“It felt like a tennis match, just going back and forth and back and forth, the mood swings and the emotion,’’ said USC head coach Clay Helton.

The No. 9th-ranked Trojans trailed 49-35 with 1:55 left in the third quarter when sophomore quarterback Trace McSorley hooked up with sophomore running back Saquon Barkley on a seven-yard toss.

The star, however, was USC freshman signal-caller Sam Darnold (33 of 53 for 453 yards and one pick), who had a Rose Bowl record-setting five-touchdown passing performance.

Darnold’s 27-yard aerial to sophomore wide receiver Deontay Burnett (team-best 164 yards on 13 receptions) and 1:20 left tied it at 49-49 as 95,128 spectators looked on.

‘It felt like a tennis match, just going back and forth… the mood swings and the emotion.’ – USC head coach Clay Helton on the Rose Bowl Game

The game-winning conversion came after senior strong safety Leon McQuay III intercepted McSorley and returned it 32 yards.

With 8:15 on the clock, sophomore tailback Ronald Jones II (55 yards on 20 carries) scored on a three-yard burst as USC (575 total net yards) moved within 49-42.

USC (10-3) led 13-0 after the opening frame when Darnold hit Burnett with a 26-yard strike and 10:31 left and Boermeester added field goals of 22 and 44 yards.

With 10:15 left in the second quarter, Darnold spotted Burnett with a three-yard offering that gave USC a 20-7 edge.

Four minutes later, Danold collaborated with senior wide receiver Darreus Rogers (42 yards on five catches) with a three-yard bullet to make it 27-14.

When Darnold found junior wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (133 yards on seven receptions) with a 13-yard toss and 6:47 left and hit senior tight end Taylor McNamara with the two-point conversion, USC drew within 42-35.

The Nittany Lions (11-3) closed the gap to 13-7 as Barkley (game-high 194 yards on 25 rushes) added a 24-yard dash with 11:44 left in the second quarter and 27-21 when McSorley (18 of 29 for 254 yards and three picks) hit junior tight end Mike Gesicki with an 11-yard pass and 54 seconds left before the half.

Penn State exploded for 28 points in the third period as Barkey’s 79-yard run with 13:05 showing made it 28-27.

McSorley’s 72-yard laser to junior wide receiver Chris Godwin (game-best 187 yards on nine catches) and 11:27 left gave the No. 5 Nittany Lions (465 total yards) a 35-27 cushion and McSorley’s three-yard carry with 10:26 on the clock pushed it to 42-27.

McSorley and Godwin teamed up on a 30-yard strike with 8:39 left before the break that shaved USC’s lead to 20-14.

Rick Assad has written about sports for the Pasadena Star-News and Los Angeles Times. Contact him at richsports5@sbcglobal.net.