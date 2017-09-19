USC, UCLA, win decisively

USC took a page out of No.14th-ranked Stanford’s playbook last Saturday night in a Pacific 12 Conference showdown at the Coliseum and it resulted in a 42-24 victory.

Stanford’s modus operandi is to control the clock by running the football and throwing when needed.

“The difference was our run defense and our run game,’’ said USC head coach Clay Helton. “That’s Trojan football.’’

That’s exactly what No. 6th-ranked USC did behind junior tailback Ronald Jones II (116 yards on 23 rushes) and freshman Stephen Carr (team-best 119 yards on 11 carries).

Jones had a pair of scoring runs, the first made it 14-7 from one yard out and 31 seconds left in the first quarter and a 23-yard gallop with 4:15 left in the fourth period that made it 42-24.

The Trojans ripped Stanford’s defense for 623 total net yards including 307 on the ground while the Cardinal (1-1 and 0-1 in conference) had 342 total yards.

Sophomore field general Sam Darnold bounced back after failing to throw a touchdown pass in an 18-point win over Western Michigan.

“I played better,’’ said Darnold, who finished with 316 yards on 21 of 26 with two interceptions. “We all played better. We have to keep playing like we did each game and try to improve.’’

This edition of USC (2-0 and 1-0 in conference) resembled the glory days when Mike Garrett, O.J. Simpson, Charles White and Marcus Allen were churning out yardage, winning national titles and Heisman trophies.

USC opened the scoring when Darnold hit senior wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. (94 yards on four receptions) with a four-yard toss and 5:01 left in the first period.

Darnold’s 22-yard strike to junior wide receiver Deontay Burnett with 11:43 left before the half made it 21-14 and his 25-yard pass to Burnett (game-high 121 yards on nine catches) pushed the lead to 28-17 as 48 seconds remained.

Darnold added a fourth scoring pass that went to Mitchell and covered 11 yards as the Trojans forged a 35-17 cushion with 9:42 showing in the final period.

Earlier at the Rose Bowl, UCLA (2-0) routed Hawaii 56-23 as junior quarterback Josh Rosen unleashed a career-high five touchdown passes.

Rosen, who had 329 yards while hitting 22 of 25, delivered scoring tosses to senior wide receiver Darren Andrews (92 yards on four receptions) that covered 25 and nine yards in the first half and 34 yards in the third quarter.

Rosen also found sophomore wide receiver Theo Howard (game-best 110 yards on seven catches) with a 26-yard aerial in the opening frame and sophomore tight end Caleb Wilson (31 yards on three receptions) with a two-yard bullet in the final period.

Rick Assad has written about sports for the Pasadena Star-News and Los Angeles Times. Contact him at richsports5@sbcglobal.net.

