‘Wasn’t it Winston Churchill who said… ?’

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay as their new head coach.

McVay has a rich football pedigree. His grandfather coached the N.Y. Giants and was vice-president of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jon Gruden hired Sean straight out of college as an assistant for the Buccaneers.

McVay has flourished working under Jay Gruden (Jon’s brother) and father/son duo Mike and Kyle Shanahan.

McVay is now the youngest head coach in NFL history.

He’s 30.

Some perspective:

At 30 I still didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up.

I had no savings account…and my checking account was empty.

I lived hand to mouth on acting gigs and by working in a nightclub.

Any money I had (after the rent) was spent on clothes and dating a plethora of women from good girls to porn queens.

I was driving a car someone gave me, which I replaced with a slightly better car someone else gave me.

A decade later I was just beginning to get direction to my life.

Sean McVay is now, at the same age, the head coach of a team worth nearly $3 billion.

News of McVay’s hiring was overshadowed by an announcement from San Diego Chargers team chairman (and heir apparent) Dean Spanos.

In a letter to the media he stated, “After much deliberation I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles.”

This has been in the works for a long time.

There had been posturing and threats as Spanos repeatedly asked the city of San Diego to fund a new stadium. But a recent ballot measure to generate funds was voted down.

Relocating wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction by an angry man.

No, the “mic drop” that Spanos pulled was more like the culmination of a covert operation.

It wasn’t just planned…it was surgical.

The $panos family will have to pay the league somewhere between $550 million – $650 million to relocate the Chargers.

Why not put that half a billion bucks towards a new stadium in San Diego?

The word “ego” was repeatedly used by reporters throughout the NFL Network’s early coverage.

That notion is furthered by the knowledge that Spanos was not “forced” to leave San Diego. He wanted out.

But the timing is suspect.

The NFL has been trying to globalize its fan base for years.

The league has openly stated it would like to base a franchise in Europe and four games are scheduled to be played in England next season.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are moving into a market that is notoriously fickle. And they’re following in the so far failed footsteps of the Rams.

L.A.’s dismal season did nothing to build them a solid fan base.

Added to that thin mix is another team; one that might not even be welcome.

Or is it possible the Chargers could immediately become a stronger draw than the Rams, and suck the life right out of them?

But two weak teams (perennial bottom-dwellers) trying to share a market that is easily bored and quickly distracted doesn’t look like a recipe for success.

Games for both teams will be televised, cutting NFL viewing options in half.

After a midseason win, the Rams TV ratings were up for exactly one week.

Following a 49-21 drubbing by the Saints, viewership dropped off and the L.A. market tuned into whatever other game was offered on the tube.

Los Angeles had two NFL teams in the ‘80s into the ‘90s…and they both left.

“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

God Bless and enjoy the championship matchups.

