Adult-themed show takes us to the streets of New York

Award-winning ‘The Motherf**ker with the Hat’ at Gloria Gifford Conservatory through Sun., Aug. 26

The Motherf**ker with the Hat, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, is a dark comedy set in New York. Presented by the Gloria Gifford Conservatory, it is the first production in their new space on Santa Monica Blvd in Beverly Hills.

Normally, one might object to the constant barrage of expletives, but in this show it makes sense. The playwright was at ease with the vernacular of the streets, the actors were believable and the direction was smooth. The cast was brilliant last Saturday night. (The cast alternates, but under Gifford’s expert direction, it is difficult to imagine a sub-par performance.)

The dialogue is rapid-fire and lively, and no one missed a beat. We cared about the characters, particularly Jackie (Danny Siegel), the former drug dealer trying to go straight. We felt his pain of betrayal; his cousin (Christian Maltez) Julio’s loyalty and warm memories of a childhood incident; his girlfriend Veronica’s (Joey Marie Urbina) addiction to cocaine—and to Jackie. Even Ralph, (Keith Walker) Jackie’s 12-step sponsor and his wife, Victoria (Keturah Hamilton) were sympathetic in their dysfunctional marriage. And by the way, the show was really funny.

Gifford is a Broadway-trained actress who has appeared on stage, in hit films and on numerous television shows. She has been teaching as well as acting for over 25 years. Her goal is to produce an actor who can do anything: classics, Shakespeare, contemporary, you name it, but who also knows the art of the business and how to have a career and keep it.

“The Motherf**ker with the Hat” plays through Sunday, August 26 at the Gloria Gifford Conservatory located at 6502 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. Visit Tix.com for tickets.