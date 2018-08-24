Aretha Franklin The Queen of Soul 1942 – 2018

The world lost a national treasure on August 16. After a lifetime of inspiring the world with her heart, soul, beliefs and chilling voice…surely Aretha Franklin is singing with the angels as I write this tribute to her.

A four-octave singer, she earned 18 Grammy awards, the first one for the mega-hit “Respect” and went on to inspire the world with her chilling talent and gutwrenching lyrics.

She sang at Martin Luther King Jr.’s memorial service and later brought Barack Obama to tears at The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. She had a magical way of touching hearts while spreading life-affirming messages.

Discovered by Barry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, her career catapulted to explosive success and worldwide fame.

The daughter of Reverend Clarence LaVaughn Franklin and Barbara Siggers Franklin, Aretha’s messages were always rooted in love and her passion was electrifying! The CNN coverage of her life and career was beautifully reported by Don Lemon, who fought back tears repeatedly. To see her perform live was a deeply personal privilege never to be forgotten!

Rest in peace, Aretha.

I have no doubt that you are now singing with the angels. Thanks for the memories.

Ironic footnote: “The King” Elvis Presley died on the same date 41 years ago.

Back soon with more entertainment chit-chat!

In addition to writing about theatre for The Tolucan Times, Pat Taylor owns Hubba Hubba! vintage clothing store in Burbank.