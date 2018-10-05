Commendable performances in highly entertaining ‘Showpony’

I caught a highly entertaining production over the weekend at one of my consistently favorite local theatres, Burbank’s Victory Theatre, owned and operated for decades by a charming and multi-talented duo — Tom Ormeny and Maria Gobetti — who clearly live and breathe for live theatre! From unique and intriguing scripts, to flawless sets and gifted actors, you can always expect to be well entertained by their productions. I don’t think I’ve missed an opening night here in the past 15 years. Their current offering, Showpony, written by Judith Leora, is no exception to my heartfelt praise.

Directed with fun-loving EXCELLENCE by Tom Ormeny, this entire cast turns out MEMORABLY WORTHY performances! Showcasing the sassy talents of six attractive, spirited and feisty cast members, the action takes place in an advertising agency (Act One) and in a hotel room (Act Two).

As the fun begins, we are privy to a group of stylish, opinionated and savvy women hashing over campaign ideas. All have their creative vision and passion for life, which makes for spirited mini-battles.

Though the entire cast SHINES BRIGHTLY individually, it is their spirited interaction that makes this production so appealing! As the only male character, Marshall McCabe as their boss gives a SASSY and SEXY performance. You love him, you hate him – you know the type. In an unforgettably high energy performance, Lizzy Kimball as Sam is a LAUGH A MINUTE joy to behold! In fact, the whole cast turns out commendable performances! They include Bianca Lemaire, Krystel Roche, Sionne Elise and Elle Vernee.

As always at this theatre, the behind the scenes efforts are magical in setting the mood for the audience’s total experience.

One of my favorite theatres in L.A… I’ve never been disappointed in any of their productions. You too will become a forever fan!

“Showpony” is on stage through Sunday, November 18 at The Victory Theatre Center located at 3326 W Victory Blvd. in Burbank. For tickets call (818) 841-5421 or visit TheVictoryTheatreCenter.org.

In addition to writing about theatre for The Tolucan Times, Pat Taylor owns Hubba Hubba! vintage clothing store in Burbank.