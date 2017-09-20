Having never seen this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning drama, I was in for a SPELLBINDING evening of theatre.

‘Lost in Yonkers’

Written with his usual GENIUS by Neil Simon, the story plays out in Yonkers, New York in 1942. On a BEAUTIFUL SET designed by Chris Winfield, we focus in on a meticulous family home above a candy store. Both are owned by a stern “no nonsense” grandmother (an AWARD-WORTHY performance by Loraine Shields). She has taken in her two teen grandsons, while their father, her son Eddie (a SOLID Patrick Burke) hits the road in an attempt to pay off loan sharks. The boys are FLAWLESSLY DEPICTED by both actors – Brent Anthony and Bennett Saltzman. Rosylyn Cohn as the painfully lonely Bella, gives a HEARTWRENCHING performance. Van Boudreaux as grandma’s other grown son, wiseguy Louie, is ENDLESSLY ENTERTAINING. Julie Davis as Gert, with her own dysfunctions, is a RIOT!

Director Larry Eisenberg BRILLIANTLY inspires these fine actors to bring the wildly colorful characters to life. You can have a great script and wonderful cast, but without the skilled guidance of an inspired director even the best script can fall flat!

This is a colorfully unique family… and a ton of fun!

As always, the costume vision of Angela M. Eads sets the mood perfectly and the performances throughout are wonderful!

Rounding out my accolades… kudos to Steve Shaw for sound design and Addison Calvin for light design.

Do see this highly entertaining, impeccably performed production! You will surely become a fan of The Lonny Chapman Theatre and their Group Rep productions.

“Lost in Yonkers” runs through October 22 at The Lonny Chapman Theatre located at 10900 Burbank Blvd. in North Hollywood. For tickets call (818) 763-5990 or visit TheGroupRep.com.

In addition to writing about theatre for The Tolucan Times, Pat Taylor owns Hubba Hubba! vintage clothing store in Burbank.

