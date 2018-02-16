I have a couple of worthy productions to tell you about this week…both at the same theatre and both WINNERS!

‘Burt: A Homeless Odyssey’

COMPELLINGLY WRITTEN by Sam Henry Kass. I am never disappointed in the unique offerings by Theatre 68. They have great vision and always offer compelling productions! This cutting edge look at a grouping of society’s misfits is MINDBENDINGLY MESMERIZING!

A colorfully diverse cast of 13 actors depict the plight of the lonely people on the streets, struggling to survive one day at a time. This is an eye opening, heart stopping look at those lost souls caught up in the shuffle of life.

Directed with TRUE TO LIFE GRIT by Ronnie Marmo, and performed by a POWERFUL CAST, the audience was mesmerized throughout. Focusing on each character’s individual issues as well as their interactions, we feel their pain while relating to their unique stories. The entire cast poured out their hearts and souls in POWERFUL performances!

In the lead role of Burt, a poet questioning his own worth, Ed Dyer gives a RIVETING performance throughout! He hits the streets to mix with society’s misfits, and hopefully find himself in the process. Every actor in this large cast offers heartfelt EXCELLENCE and must be credited! Kudos to George Russo, Hope Bello LaRoux, Jennifer Nwene, Kelly Mullis, Raffi Mauro, Joseph Covino, Hansford Prince, Thomas F. Evans, Laura Lee Botsacos, Drew Hinckley, Christopher Kelly and Nima Jafari.

Footnote from the director: “This play pays homage to people who often aren’t recognized… the creative souls, artists and street people. The lost and forgotten folks we pass on the street, and don’t give a second glance. But guess what, in this play, we are going to stop and listen to them… and become deeply touched by their stories.”

“Burt: A Homeless Odyssey” runs on Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm through March 31 at Theatre 68 located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

‘I am not a comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce’

Starring Ronnie Marmo and directed by Joe Mantegna, in Theatre 68’s intimate second theatre, don’t miss Ronnie in his triumphant solo show. Now extended through March. I saw it last year, and it is a BRILLIANT one-man performance!

For tickets to both shows visit Theatre68.com.

