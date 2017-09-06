It has been a while since I’ve written my two cents worth on local theatre offerings and I’ve missed it greatly.

I’ve been dealing with health issues and not going out much. I do have a few plays booked now… so keep tuning in!
‘Somewhere in the Middle’
A comedic drama about a Midwest Jewish family in 2007, this is a humorously entertaining play with thought-provoking undertones and issues.
Written BEAUTIFULLY by Gary Lamb, borrowing from his own family memories, he also directs the play with HEARTFELT EMOTION. The journey for the audience was soul searching and relatable, as each of us consider our own family histories. Loaded with laughs, nostalgia and wisdom, his script looks at family dynamics from all sides.
When Sarah (a SPIRITED Julie Lanctot), the young adult daughter, turns up for Passover dinner wearing Muslim attire the story unfolds. She has brought along an unexpected friend, Jamal (a MESMERIZINGLY POWERFUL Luke King), to introduce to her family. Her mother, Lauren (Saige Spinney), her father David (Richard Van Slyke) and grandmother, Roz (Cynthia Kania), in a trio of STRONG PERFORMANCES, don’t quite know how to deal with this unexpected guest. Her sassy kid brother Adam (a FEISTY Adam Simon Krist) gets a kick out of the awkward situation.
The whole shebang is a ton of fun and well performed by all!
The colorful set and props, designed with DETAILED BRILLIANCE by Joanne McGee, are visually awe-inspiring! Amanda Walter (Costume Design) and Zad Potter (Light Design) also set the mood artfully.
This is an in-depth family story that held my interest from the very first moment. Do see it!
“Somewhere in the Middle” plays through Sunday, October 8 at Crown City Theatre located at 11031 Camarillo St. in North Hollywood. For tickets visit CrownCityTheatre.com or call (818) 605-5685.
In addition to writing about theatre for The Tolucan Times, Pat Taylor owns Hubba Hubba! vintage clothing store in Burbank.
