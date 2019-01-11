Laugh and cry your way to experiencing ‘Causeless Joy’ with performer/author Theresa Puskar

One-woman show on journey to India at Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest in Sherman Oaks Sun., Jan. 20

What if you could feel inexplicable joy for no reason at all? No need for life's vices to temporarily numb the pain that life can bring. Try Theresa Puskar's one-woman show, Causeless Joy, presented by Whitefire Theatre's Solofest on Sunday, January 20 in Sherman Oaks.

Puskar is a motivational speaker, author and mom, and returns to the stage after taking a 10-year hiatus to raise her daughter. Her company, Edu-Tainment Productions, is committed to entertaining audiences while educating them. She says, “The audience will laugh and cry their way to opening their hearts to greater self-acceptance, as they see themselves reflected in the mirror of my perfectly imperfect life.”

In this autobiographical fantasy-travelogue, Puskar takes you with her on her journey from motherhood overload, to the magic and mystery of India. Once there, she finds herself immersed in vibrant and ancient culture, tradition and practices, only to discover four fairytale princesses who emerge from her meditations to share their real stories from self-victimization to true empowerment. In doing so, they provide a hilarious brand of tough love that takes her from self-loathing to causeless joy.

Puskar recently returned from New York, where she performed Causeless Joy at the United Solo Festival on 42nd Street. There she received a 4-star review from New York critic Alex Miller (New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian, Forbes, All About Solo) who wrote, “Ms. Puskar embarks on a journey to find herself in the midst of chaos, and conveys a universal lesson from which we can all benefit…The true beauty of this play is in Ms. Puskar’s journey from her stressful but privileged world to a land of far greater problems. I would compare her story to a stage adaptation of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’…Ms. Puskar has impressive acting skills and great respect for other cultures.”

Don’t miss your chance to see “Causeless Joy” at 7:30pm on Sunday, January 20 at Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest 2019 located at 13500 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks. The show is 60 minutes and followed by a Q&A. Purchase tickets for $25 at BrownPaperTickets.com. Also visit CauselessJoyShow.com.