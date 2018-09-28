Musical celebrating our interconnectedness ‘The Theory of Relativity’ on stage through Oct. 21

Brilliantly crafted and performed by the Foothill Performing Arts Council at NoHo’s Gray Studios Theatre

The Theory of Relativity is an inspired musical from the Foothill Performing Arts Council, produced and directed by Timothy Jon Borquez, FPAC’s invincible creative force for more than 20 years.

Borquez is at the helm of an uber-talented ensemble that showcases more than a dozen great songs from a seemingly random group of millennials. The brilliantly crafted show develops with a steady stream of characters and their all-revealing songs, with geeky theoretical references about relationships inserted as comical interstitials, mostly from the passionate Pi (π) guy Viktor Pacheco.

The songs start to show the links in the group and everyone gets a show-stopping moment, starting with Jared Price’s funny “I’m Allergic to Cats,” Wayne Remington’s bittersweet “Footprint,” Mary Zastrow and Brittany Thornton’s ode to BFF’s “End of the Line” and Cody Williams and Christian Araujo’s ode to finding their favorite fruit with “Apples & Oranges.”

Plus, “Julie’s Song” from the cat-loving Hope English, Felicia Tassone’s sweet “You Will Never Know,” Kami Corwin and Luke Martinez hope to realize the “Great Expectations” of their parents, the heartbreaking “Me & Ricky” from Beth Redwood and the inspiring “Promise Me This” from Andrea Velazquez.

The finale skillfully ties everything up with the jubilant tune “I Am Nothing Without You,” with everyone celebrating how we are interconnected. Although there are some sad and ironic moments, it is essentially a gleeful journey of our intertwined lives.

The Theory of Relativity is from Drama Desk Award nominees, music and lyrics by Neil Bartram, book by Brian Hill (The Story of My Life); Edward Archer vocal direction; Anne Marie Osgood choreography.

“The Theory of Relativity” is presented Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 6:30pm from September 21 to October 21 at Gray Studios Theatre located at 5250 Vineland Ave. in North Hollywood. For tickets visit Ticketor.com/theFPAC or call 888-89 SHOWS for more information.