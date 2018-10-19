‘Real Women Have Curves’ a celebration of life and the human spirit at Garry Marshall Theatre through Nov. 7

An exuberant celebration of life and the human spirit, Josefina López’s Real Women Have Curves thoughtfully humanizes the Latina immigrant experience and rejoices in boldly following your dreams. Timely and relevant in its depiction of womens’ and immigrants’ issues, the production has updated the iconic story of strong Latina women that inspired the famous film of the same name.

Fresh out of high school, Ana (Julianna Stephanie Ojeda) rebels against her family as she dreams of being a writer while working in the family-run clothing factory. Tempers flare and fabric flies as the strong-knit group of women attempt to honor their heritage as they confront the exploitive pressures of capitalism and immigration.

The cast joyously brings the show to life. Ojeda transforms from a headstrong, opinionated teenager into a caring, accepting young woman. Blanca Araceli’s fiery Carmen lights up the stage, passionate and powerful whether enjoying life or providing a strong role model for her daughters.

Production work is first-rate from the all-women cast and crew, particularly Tanya Orellana’s elaborately detailed clothing factory and Jessica Champagne-Hansen’s gorgeous evening dresses.

Full of heart and soul, Real Women Have Curves combines a moving story and contemporary issues into an entertaining, upbeat evening of theatre.

“Real Women Have Curves” plays Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, with special performances Wednesday, October 17 at 8pm; Saturday, October 27 at 2pm; Sunday, November 4 at 7:30pm; and Wednesday, November 7 at 8pm at the Garry Marshall Theatre located at 4252 W Riverside Dr. in Burbank. Tickets cost $52-$65. To purchase tickets call the box office at (818) 955-8101 or visit GarryMarshallTheatre.org.