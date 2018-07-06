The Group Rep’s ‘All My Sons’ a powerful story of honor through Sun., Aug. 5 in NoHo

An emotional look at honesty and taking responsibility for one’s actions, The Group Rep’s production of All My Sons features powerful acting and outstanding directing in a story sadly analogous to our times. Arthur Miller’s hard-hitting, award-winning drama examines what it means to achieve the American Dream at whatever the cost, choosing money over integrity.

All My Sons, based on a true story, looks at the Keller family and how it deals with tragedy around a poor business decision by father Joe (John Combs), and mother Kate’s (Diane Frank) inability to declare her missing son Larry dead after WWII. Son Chris (Mikel Parraga-Wills) wants to marry his lost brother’s sweetheart Ann (Kristin Towers Rowles). Can past sins be forgotten and erased?

Director Linda Alznauer keeps the production humming, with the cast always circling and dancing around each truth and each other. She builds high energy and moving emotion into the play, keeping it real and honest.

Outstanding acting highlights the charged situations. Parraga-Willis brings righteous indignation to the intense Chris, with Rowles’ Ann his charming, passionate equal. Combs’ understated, easygoing friendliness masks Joe’s black and damaged soul. Fine timing enhances the play’s dynamism.

Filled with crackerjack performances and meaty, thoughtful writing, All My Sons powerfully highlights the tragic downfall of an American family.

The Group Rep presents Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 7pm through Sunday, August 5 at Upstairs at the Group Rep (at the Lonny Chapman Theatre) located at 10900 Burbank Blvd. in North Hollywood. Talkbacks with the cast occur after Saturday matinees July 7 and July 21. Tickets are $20; $17 for seniors and students. Visit TheGroupRep.com or call (818) 763-5990.