Three days of dance, peace and love to benefit local charities

By Clint Lohr

On the weekend of November 10th, 11th and 12th, EvoTease will put on its first annual Charity Dance Festival, consisting of eight shows at three Los Angeles area venues, to raise money for three organizations. The company name EvoTease has a special meaning. “Evo” is rooted in Greek words which mean “Unity” and “Empowerment.” The additional word “tease” is added to signify the tantalizing dancing.

Performances will include Burlesque, Bellydance, Poledance, Contemporary, and Performance Art. On Friday, November 10th, two shows benefiting More Than No will take place downtown at Enox Event Space, 4560 Worth Street. More Than No is an organization providing support for sexual assault survivors.

On Saturday, November 11th, at Cinematic Pictures Group, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., three shows will benefit Pin-Ups on Tour which provides low or no cost entertainment to our nation’s veterans as part of their Morale Boosting Mission. The following day, Sunday, November 12th at a venue to be determined, three shows will benefit The Open Floor Society which involves underserved youth in the performing arts to encourage self-empowerment.

EvoTease evolved around November 5th, 2014. It was the brainchild of founder Daniel Sliwa, 25, who had recently come to Los Angeles from the Chicago area. After the angst of last year’s presidential election, Sliwa felt it was a sure way to unify all the participating performers. “I want to say that the tone is female empowerment,” he explained. “The festival is a giant showcase [of]a version of themselves – to get lost in the light. All three of our charities are women-owned and controlled. It’s been an incredible journey with this venture.”

For further information on purchasing tickets for the shows, please visit EvoTease.com or e-mail info.evotease@gmail.com.