‘Italian Bred’ continues to sell out, moves to larger theatre

Italian Bred comes to the West Coast after a successful Off Broadway run with sold-out crowds and rave reviews.

After several, standing room only performances at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, Italian Bred moves to The Colony Theatre in Burbank to accommodate the frequently large crowds.

Italian Bred is a fresh and hilariously heartwarming, new family comedy about growing up in New York, written by and starring Candice Guardino.

The show is based on real-life events, told through the eyes of a little girl. Italian Bred has attracted celebrities and fans from all over the world. Having written down everything her loving and outspoken grandmother ever uttered, Guardino slips in and out of characters as she cooks up a full meal of growing up on Staten Island, NY.

Guardino is the grandniece of the legendary Tony-nominated actor Harry Guardino whose credits include Ocean’s Eleven, Murder She Wrote, Dirty Harry, and Broadway’s Woman Of The Year with Lauren Bacall.

Italian Bred features live virtual cameos from Emmy Winner Leslie Jordan, Sex & the City’s Mario Cantone, The Sopranos‘ Steve Schirripa, and Mall Cop 2′s Vic DiBitetto.

Italian Bred plays Friday, January 20th, 8pm, at The Colony Theatre located at 555 N Third St. in Burbank. Call (818) 558-7000 to reach the theatre. To purchase tickets visit ItalianBred.eventbrite.com.

For more information on Italian Bred visit ItalianBredShow.com.