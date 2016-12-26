‘The Meshuga Nutcracker’ delivers Chanukah craziness!

By Karen Alexander

You won’t know what to expect and you won’t believe what you see! Even if there is not a drop of Jewish blood in you, this production will perhaps confuse, amuse, provoke “oohs” and “aahs” and make you step into a Jew’s shoes!

The first thing that impresses is the exquisite singing voices and professionalism of the actors. Songs are sung to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite music, but with whimsical and witty Jewish lyrics and meanings, making it hilariously funny and clever. Each performer, of which there are eight to represent the number of candles on a menorah, are dressed in multi-colored and symbolic clothing with humorous items on their heads.

The story celebrates the miracles of Chanukah, the oils and the heroes, taking one through the Holocaust, the birth of modern Israel, the Maccabean revolt and the various celebrations of Chanukah—a holiday about good triumphing over evil.

It’s a brief history of Chelm, a mythical town in Poland in Jewish folklore where all the residents are happy folk, but are considered fools by everyone living outside of Chelm. Yet the Chelmniks are actually the brightest of the bright who always overcome the darkness for the true meaning of Chanukah.

With the addition of dancing dreidels and bagels, golden latkes, singing sufganiot (jelly doughnuts) and surprise guest stars, both Jews and Gentiles will delight in this perfect recipe of this original musical celebrating Chanukah.