A wintery wonderland awaits in Vail

Vail, Colorado is a small town at the base of Vail Mountain, home of the massive Vail Ski Resort. Set within White River National Forest, the town is a gateway for winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. It’s also a summertime destination for golfing, hiking and cultural festivals. Gore Creek, popular for fly fishing, runs directly through the town center. Vail also boasts over 5,000 acres of skiing trails, plus a Swiss-style village with shops, eateries and nightspots

Vail is the premier place to browse, purchase and explore. Stroll the heated cobblestone streets and discover your own little piece of Vail. Between Lionshead and Vail Village, Vail offers hundreds of shops from boutiques to those selling outdoor gear to art galleries. Here you can find the perfect cowboy boots, ski boots, jewelry and cocktail dresses, apparel and art.

Located in pedestrian friendly outdoor environments set to the backdrop of the beautiful Gore Range and Vail Mountain, take a stroll around town with the whole family. Convenient in-town bus routes allow you to explore both base villages within a matter of minutes

Vail is the first ski resort opened by what is currently known as Vail Resorts, and probably the best known of all of them. At 5,289 acres of skiable terrain, Vail is the third largest ski resort in the United States, trumped only by Park City and Big Sky.

Vail Mountain rises from 8,120 feet to 11,570 feet, giving a vertical rise of 3,450 feet. It has 33 ski lifts, 193 marked skiing trails on three faces: the front side, the back bowls and Blue Sky Basin.

For transportation, accommodation and the cost of lift tickets visit Vail.com.

