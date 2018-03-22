Cherry Valley’s Highlands Spring Ranch & Inn basks in country-style ambiance

Established in 1884, Highland Springs Ranch & Inn (formerly known as Highland Springs Resort) was Riverside County’s first historical landmark. The property encompasses 2,400 acres and is comprised of an organic farm, restaurant, inn and camp. Formerly a stagecoach stop, the ranch was frequented by such historical celebrities as Wyatt Earp, Ernest Hemingway and Albert Einstein.

Hours

Highland Springs Ranch & Inn is open:

Sunday-Monday 9am-3pm

Tuesday-Thursday 9am-6pm

Friday-Saturday 7am-11pm

For guests staying at the ranch, they have a security guard 24-hours a day as well as late shift front desk staff.

The Grand Oak Farm to Table restaurant is open:

Thursday-Saturday

Lunch 11am-2pm

Dinner 5pm-8pm

Sunday Brunch 10am-2pm

Closed Monday-Wednesday

123 Farm is their on-site farm. They raise sheep, cows and chickens and also grow various types of heirloom vegetables, fruits and herbs, and known for being Southern California’s largest organic lavender farm. It is generally closed to the public except for festivals or special events.

During Lavender Season (June-July), the farm will only open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a small admission fee during those months.

The Organic Galleries are a parade of 12 rustic boutiques showcasing products from the farm:

Friday-Saturday 12pm-6pm

Sunday 11am-3pm

Guests of the ranch and restaurant are welcome to walk the grounds on the day of their visit. Go to the front desk to register for a Visitor’s Pass.

Hiking

All visitors must register in the lobby and obtain a pass to walk the grounds. On certain days, the grounds may be closed due to school children attending a program on the property. Hiking trails are open to registered hotel guests and patrons of the restaurant only.

No picnicking is allowed on the property. Park your vehicle before walking the grounds. No driving is allowed beyond the parking lot, and absolutely no vehicles are permitted near the 1,000-year-old oak tree. For directions and more information visit HSResort.com or call (951) 845-1151.

