Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is world’s largest rotating tram car

By Lynne Tucker

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the world’s largest rotating tram car that travels nearly three miles along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon, transporting riders to the pristine wilderness of the Mt. San Jacinto State Park.

During an approximately 10 minute journey, tram cars rotate slowly, offering picturesque and spectacular vistas of the valley floor below. Once you reach the Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 feet) enjoy two restaurants, observation decks, a natural history museum, two documentary theaters, a gift shop and 54 miles of hiking trails. All trails are accessed by exiting the Mountain Station and descending a concrete pathway to Long Valley. There you will find picnic tables, the ranger station, flush toilets and several easy trails.

Weather

Know before you go! Get complete, real-time weather details at the top of the Tram.

Hours through May 26

Monday–Friday: first Tram up 10am. Saturday, Sunday and holidays: first Tram up 8am. Daily: last Tram up at 8pm, last Tram down at 9:45pm. Cars depart at least every half hour.

Tickets

Available for purchase at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway upon arrival.

Prices

Adults $25.95, children $16.95 ages 3-12, seniors $23.95 age 65 and over.

Ride ‘n’ Dine

Includes round trip Tram fare and dining in Pines Café. Available after 4pm. Adults $36, children $23.50, seniors $35.

Children under three-years-old ride for free but require a boarding pass. Children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

Directions

I-10 East exit 111 onto CA-111 toward Palm Springs

Turn right onto Tramway Road

Destination on your right

Parking $5

Visit PSTramway.com for more information.

Think travel!

Lynne Tucker of Protravel International is a travel writer and photographer based in Palm Desert.