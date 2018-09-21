Riverside’s Mission Inn Hotel & Spa offers history and beauty around every corner

“It is the most unique hotel in America. It’s a monastery, a museum, a fine hotel, a home, a boardinghouse, a mission, an art gallery and an aviator’s shrine.” –Will Rogers

Framed by its breathtaking Spanish Mission–style architecture, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside welcomes you to a destination where rich history and classic elegance exist in perfect balance with contemporary luxury and comfort.

This iconic AAA Four Diamond award-winning hotel has remained faithful to the grand style and ambiance enjoyed by its first guests.

Today’s Mission Inn continues the original splendor initiated by founder Frank Miller, thanks to the genuinely caring attention of Vice Chairman/COO/owner Kelly Roberts and her husband, co-owner Duane Roberts.

Expanding from its humble 1876 origins to encapsulate an entire city block, the Mission Inn offers luxurious boutique accommodations and amenities among romantically enchanting, one-of-a-kind architecture including awe-inspiring archways and flying buttresses, a secluded garden oasis and soaring domes and towers.

There are multiple upscale dining options, a modern fitness center, Tuscan-inspired Conde Nast award-winning Kelly’s Spa, a lushly landscaped pool and Jacuzzi, historic museum and opulent rooms that transport guests to California’s foregone eras.

The Mission Inn will kick off the holiday season on Friday, November 23 with their 26th Annual Festival of Lights.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is located at 3649 Mission Inn Ave. in Riverside. For more Information, directions, the history of this magnificent hotel and the Festival of Lights, visit MissionInn.com.

Lynne Tucker is a travel writer and photojournalist based in Palm Desert.