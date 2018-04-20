Solvang brings you the cultural flavors of Belgium

Solvang is a city in Southern California’s Santa Ynez Valley. It’s known for its Danish-style architecture and many wineries. Founded by Danish immigrants in 1911, Solvang boasts authentic architecture, thatched roofs, old-world craftsmanship and traditional windmills.

Over a million visitors come each year to experience the Northern European culture, cuisine and unique boutique shopping. The pedestrian-friendly village hosts three museums, 15 inns and hotels, a full-service guest ranch, meeting facilities, 30+ restaurants and bakeries, 150 retail shops and the Solvang Theaterfest, an alfresco 700-seat theatre.

Besides international cuisine there are 20 wine tasting rooms and more than 120 Santa Barbara County wineries to discover and savor.

The Belgian Café, a favorite, stems from a desire to recreate and share a piece of the Belgian culture. From their French apricot glaze to their Belgian-imported chocolate, each scratch-made pastry is made from only the highest-quality ingredients available so customers will experience a passion for pastries in every bite.

When traveling California’s central coast, do not miss Solvang – the Danish village with so much to offer!

Visit SolvangUSA.com for more information.

Think travel and enjoy the journey!

Lynne Tucker is a travel writer and photojournalist based in Palm Desert.