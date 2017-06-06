The Inn At Churon in Temecula: Where a bit of France and rolling hills of local wine country meet

By Lynne Tucker

As you wind your way up the vineyard-lined entrance to the Chateau and Winery, the stately 40-foot high Grand Lobby Rotunda, perched atop a beautiful 11-acre plantation, comes into view.

You’ve arrived at the Inn At Churon Winery, a beautiful 24-room Grand Chateau, located in the heart of the Temecula Wine Country.

Once inside the Grand Lobby, descend the marble staircase and enter the wine tasting bar where the aromas of aging wine tantalize your senses, enticing you to taste the award-winning wines of Churon. Stroll the grounds and enjoy the sun-drenched vista views of the Temecula Valley, with majestic snowcapped mountains in the distance. At daybreak, hot air balloons float high above the Chateau and surrounding vineyards, offering early risers a sense of serenity and peacefulness.

“Come away with them” and settle into your private vineyard viewing room or expansive suite, with both offering luxury amenities such as in-room fireplaces, oversized marbled bathrooms with baths for two and separate showers, and private terraces or balconies overlooking the vineyards.

Churon produces several award-winning wines, including classic reds, whites and dessert wines. The Estate Syrah wines have repeatedly been Gold Medal Winners.

During your stay, be sure to visit Old Town Temecula which combines the region’s storied past and its exciting up-and-coming future in a unique blend of shops, restaurants, hotels, entertainment and event opportunities in one walkable, easy-to-navigate hub for visitors to explore. It’s just a 15-minute ride from the Inn.

Take a step back in time as you walk the wooden boardwalks past rustic Western-era buildings, antique shops, and specialty boutiques featuring Temecula-made artisan goods, or explore the most up-to-date trends by sampling pints at craft breweries, attending outdoor festivals, grabbing a bite of local, farm-to-table dining, or dancing to live music at bars and unique outdoor venues.

Hours and info

Inn At Churon Winery

33233 Rancho California Rd.

Temecula, CA 92591

(951) 694-9070

Winery Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 4:30pm

Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Cost: $15 for five tastings

Early Bird Special: $8 tastings from 10am – 2pm Sunday – Friday

Directions

Two Hours (89 mi) via I-10 E and I-15 S

Check out their website: InnAtChuronWinery.com.

Lynne Tucker is a travel writer and photojournalist based in Palm Desert.