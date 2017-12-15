Three thousand friendly butterflies await your arrival at Arizona’s Butterfly Wonderland

Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale, Arizona is a one-of-a-kind experience and one of the best activities for families and visitors of all ages. It is the largest indoor butterfly pavilion in America, and should certainly top your list of “things to do in Arizona” whether you’re a tourist or a local.

This amazing state-of-the art facility includes a magnificent glass atrium that provides the ideal tropical rainforest habitat where thousands of butterflies from around the world fly freely; a state-of-the-art theater for viewing the impressive and educational Flight of the Butterflies 3D movie; interactive nature exhibits for children, “Rivers of the Amazon,” a gift shop and a café.

Butterfly Wonderland is situated within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, where reverence for the natural world is integral to the culture.

Butterfly Wonderland Tickets include access to all Butterfly Wonderland exhibits and Flight of the Butterflies movie.

Adult (Ages 18-61) $22.95

Child (Ages 3-12) $14.95

Student (Ages 13-17)

$20.95 or with college ID

$20.95 or with college ID Senior (Ages 62+)

$20.95 with ID card

$20.95 with ID card Children 2 and under are free

Hours of operation are 9am-5pm daily. For more information and directions email Info@butterflywonderland.com. Also visit ButterflyWonderland.com.

Think travel!

Lynne Tucker is a travel writer and photojournalist based in Palm Desert.

183 total views, 0 views today