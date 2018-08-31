Vista Hermosa Natural Park is a downtown L.A. oasis

Located at the western gateway to downtown Los Angeles, 10.5-acre Vista Hermosa Natural Park is an urban natural park developed by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority that boldly returns the serenity and diversity of nature to the Los Angeles urban core.

Operated in collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the City of Los Angeles, the park is a popular destination for residents of this densely populated neighborhood as well as those visiting the L.A. area.

The park features walking trails, streams, meadows, oak savannahs, picnic grounds, a nature-themed playground amid native Mediterranean vegetation and a spectacular view of the L.A. skyline.

A FIFA-regulation soccer field is jointly used by the adjacent Edward R. Roybal Learning Center and the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks. An outdoor amphitheater in a grotto provides the setting for environmental and natural history education, and other public events.

Interpretive programs for community and youth are led by Community Nature Connection naturalists including free “Transit to Trails” bus program to the Santa Monica Mountains.

Vista Hermosa Natural Park is located at 100 N. Toluca St. in Los Angeles. For information visit: mrca.ca.gov/parks/park-listing/vista-hermosa-natural-park.

Lynne Tucker is a travel writer and photojournalist based in Palm Desert.