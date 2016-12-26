Handy Market owner Alan Arzoian thanks Burbank for ‘another great year’
By John K. Adams Alan Arzoian is a thankful man. Owner of the Handy Market at the east end of…
Too much fun! DesignerCon returns to Pasadena this weekend
2 days / 350 vendors / 150+ artists / 1 event / Nov. 19-20 From the DesignerCon.com website DesignerCon is…
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Runtime 134 minutes OK for children These Star Wars movies are pretty much the…
Exclusive to The Tolucan Times One-on-One with singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx
Band is ‘Rockin’ the Paradise’ January in L.A. The hugely successful theatrically tinged rock band Styx formed out of Chicago…
‘The Meshuga Nutcracker’ delivers Chanukah craziness!
By Karen Alexander You won’t know what to expect and you won’t believe what you see! Even if there is…
Rebecca Pollock, author of ‘My Life as a Battered Woman,’ continues her advocacy during October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Rebecca Pollock has had her book, My Life as a Battered Woman, published. For over 12 years she has been…
Shooting for Home Scores
Greg Kappy’s documentary Shooting for Home knocks out the competition with its touching story of gifted but troubled basketball player…
Recovering Alcoholics and Addicts Have Their Own Film Festival
This weekend there is a unique and exciting international film festival in our own back yard. Writers In Treatment and…
The OU-Mixon problem should be a call to arms
More on Mixon: Leave it to secularist ESPN to rush to the defense of Oklahoma running back thug Joe Mixon…
Baseball Report
Things are looking up in Chicago. Although the Cubs saw their six-game winning streak snapped in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh,…
BLUE CREW NEWS Dodgers take over first place
It’s taken some time, but the Dodgers (68-55) are in first place in the National League West. They sit atop…
Burroughs seeks the top
A season ago, the Burroughs High girls’ water polo team had a record of 14-10 overall and 6-2 in the…
Falcon’s Ryan searching for title
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan has all the physical tools and mental acumen to become an elite NFL quarterback. The one thing…
Hot dog! Iconic Tail O’ the Pup is back
After an eleven-year hiatus, famed Los Angeles hot dog brand Tail O’ the Pup has re-launched the first of several…
Tolucan Times celebrates the life and legacy of writer/director Garry Marshall
Publishers Mardi and Sarah Rustam and the staff of The Tolucan Times offer their heartfelt condolences to Barbara Marshall and…
Hallmark’s ‘Heavenly Christmas’ premieres Nov. 26; USA Network’s ‘Shooter’ to debut following delay
By Rick Gables Acclaimed actors Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack and Shirley MacLaine star in the new original Hallmark Hall of…
Singer Beyoncé
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (born September 4, 1981) is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Born and raised in Houston, Texas,…
In the New Year: Be kind to all creatures great and small
There is much anticipation for the New Year. Just like this past year, there’s no doubt that 2017 will bring…